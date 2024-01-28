Sun. Jan 28th, 2024

    DHS Blasts Republicans’ ‘Evidence-Free’ Impeachment Charges Against Sec. Mayorkas

    By

    John Moore/Getty

    Republicans in the House of Representatives released two articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday, heightening tensions with the cabinet official as the Biden administration tries to land a bipartisan border security package in the Senate.

    “Congress has a duty to see that the executive branch implements and enforces the laws we have passed,” Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, said in a statement, according to The Washington Post. “Yet Secretary Mayorkas has repeatedly refused to do so.”

    The House Homeland Security Committee held impeachment hearings against Mayorkas earlier this month, though the official never appeared for in-person testimony nor did he provide any written testimony. (Mayorkas last appeared before the committee in November.) House Republicans also never specified what specific charges Mayorkas would face until Sunday, weeks after the hearings.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

