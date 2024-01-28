Sun. Jan 28th, 2024

    Environmental officials work to clean up fuel after burning tanker truck crash in Ohio

    MACEDONIA, Ohio– Ohio environmental officials returned to the scene of a burning tanker truck crash Sunday, working to contain thousands of gallons (liters) of diesel fuel that spilled during the crash.

    The truck that crashed Saturday morning, killing the driver, was carrying about 7,500 gallons (28,390 liters) of diesel, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. A nearby creek briefly caught fire and the agency worked to stop the spread of the fuel.

    As part of that effort, response teams will excavate impacted soil, according to the state EPA. Officials will remain on site to ensure all appropriate measures are taken to ensure the health and safety of residents and waterways, the agency said in a written statement.

    The crash occurred around 9:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Macedonia Police Department, who responded to the scene on the ramp to Interstate 271 north in Northfield Center Township.

    The tanker truck was traveling north on State Route 8 and attempted to reach Interstate 271 north when the driver lost control and went over the side of the bridge, according to the sheriff’s office.

    The truck landed in the northbound lanes of State Route 8 and exploded in flames.

    Fire departments responding to the scene discovered that the driver of the tanker had died from injuries related to the accident.

    The accident forced the closure of several roads. The accident is under investigation.

