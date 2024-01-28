Information Minister visits Havana, meets his Cuban counterpart

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad al-Makary, visited today Havana where he met with his Cuban counterpart, Alfonso Noya Martez, in the presence of the Lebanese Ambassador to Cuba, Namir Nour El-Din, and Mr. Elias Khalil.

During the meeting, Minister Makary stressed quot;the importance of raising one#39;s voice against the war of extermination waged by the Israeli enemy against the Palestinians.quot;

He agreed with his Cuban counterpart on quot;the importance and necessity of holding the -Operation Truth Conference – at the present time in light of the increasing misinformation by the dominant media.quot;

Both ministers agreed during their talksnbsp;on several points, emphasizingnbsp;the responsibility of the media towards providing correct information to the people, in addition to agreeing to prepare a joint program regarding the Lebanese expatriates residing in Cuba and to enhance cooperation and exchange of experiences between both countries.

For his part, the Cuban Minister of Information stressed ldquo;the importance of unity as a strategy to convey the image of truth,rdquo; considering that ldquo;what is most important today is not only portraying the truth about Cuba to the world, but the truth of all oppressed peoples who are subjected to aggression and siege.rdquo;

It is to note that Minister al-Makary is currently on an official visit to Cuba, where he took part in the ldquo;Operation Truth Conferencequot;, during which participants from thirty countries around the world discussed the role of the media and its responsibility in conveying the truth to the peoples without neglecting the Palestinian issue.

