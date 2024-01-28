Sun. Jan 28th, 2024

    News

    Kari Lake Booed While Nominating New Trump-Backed Arizona GOP Chair

    By

    Jan 28, 2024 , , , , ,
    Kari Lake Booed While Nominating New Trump-Backed Arizona GOP Chair

    Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

    Arizona’s Republican Party now has a new chair after Jeff DeWit’s abrupt resignation over a leaked recording that appeared to show him offering MAGA diehard Kari Lake money if she left politics for a couple of years.

    Lake nominated Gina Swoboda, another right-winger who was endorsed by Donald Trump, on Saturday at a GOP meeting in north Phoenix, where she was reportedly met with boos and jeers as she took the stage. But that didn’t stop Swoboda from winning a majority of the votes and clinching party chair in a landslide.

    Swoboda, who runs the nonprofit Voter Reference Foundation, was the Trump campaign’s state Election Day director in 2020, and her group has spread false claims about the integrity of the election system.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    The former Patriots assistant would be “well positioned” to be the team’s offensive coordinator

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney claims Kansas City is lying about his injury and insists he’s not hurt in wild Instagram Live rant after being ruled out of AFC championship game: ‘Suck my dick ‘

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    Obama and Clinton are joining Biden for an all-hands-on-deck effort to defeat Trump

    Jan 28, 2024

    You missed

    News

    The former Patriots assistant would be “well positioned” to be the team’s offensive coordinator

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney claims Kansas City is lying about his injury and insists he’s not hurt in wild Instagram Live rant after being ruled out of AFC championship game: ‘Suck my dick ‘

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    Obama and Clinton are joining Biden for an all-hands-on-deck effort to defeat Trump

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    Elon Musk wants to sell more Teslas in Japan. Here’s why that could be tricky.

    Jan 28, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy