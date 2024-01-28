Kari Lake Booed While Nominating New Trump-Backed Arizona GOP Chair

Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Arizona’s Republican Party now has a new chair after Jeff DeWit’s abrupt resignation over a leaked recording that appeared to show him offering MAGA diehard Kari Lake money if she left politics for a couple of years.

Lake nominated Gina Swoboda, another right-winger who was endorsed by Donald Trump, on Saturday at a GOP meeting in north Phoenix, where she was reportedly met with boos and jeers as she took the stage. But that didn’t stop Swoboda from winning a majority of the votes and clinching party chair in a landslide.

Swoboda, who runs the nonprofit Voter Reference Foundation, was the Trump campaign’s state Election Day director in 2020, and her group has spread false claims about the integrity of the election system.

