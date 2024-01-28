Sun. Jan 28th, 2024

    Six Hospitalized After American Airlines Flight's 'Hard Landing' on Maui

    Six Hospitalized After American Airlines Flight’s ‘Hard Landing’ on Maui

    In another unnerving plane incident, six people suffered injuries after an American Airlines commercial flight executed a “hard landing” on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Saturday afternoon.

    The Airbus A320 “experienced ​​an issue upon landing” around 2 p.m. Hawaiian time at Kahului Airport, the airline said in a statement. Five of the seven crew members and one of 167 passengers were hospitalized after touchdown, and all were later released.

    “The aircraft was taken out of service for inspection by our maintenance team,” American Airlines said while reaffirming its commitment to safety. The cause of the issue that resulted in the bumpy landing is unclear. The Federal Aviation Administration told the Daily Beast it is investigating the landing.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

