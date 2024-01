NNA – Al-Riyadinbsp;Beirut, the Lebanese basketball champion, maintained the title of the Dubai International Championship by winning the 33rd edition through defeating the quot;Strongquot; team of the Philippines (77-74).

The final match, which was held this evening at the Al-Nasr Club,nbsp;was attended by a large audience of members of the Lebanese and Philippines communities.

