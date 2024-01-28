Sun. Jan 28th, 2024

    Three U.S. Troops Killed by Drone Strike in Jordan

    Three U.S. Troops Killed by Drone Strike in Jordan

    Three U.S. troops were killed in a drone strike in northeast Jordan on Saturday, U.S. Central Command said in a statement, while another 25 service members were injured.

    The agency did not disclose the identities of the service members, noting it would wait 24 hours until their families were notified. The deaths mark the first U.S. fatalities from enemy fire amid the war between Israel and Hamas, following a declaration that four Navy SEALS were dead after they disappeared while attempting to seize weapons from the Iran-backed Houthis.

    President Biden placed the blame on “radical Iran-backed militant groups” in a sobering statement on Sunday. Jordanian state television quoted a kingdom spokesperson who claimed the attack took place in Syria, according to the Associated Press, though Biden maintained it took place in Jordan.

