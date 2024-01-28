Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney claims Kansas City is lying about his injury and insists he’s not hurt in wild Instagram Live rant after being ruled out of AFC championship game: ‘Suck my dick ‘

<!–

Kadarius Toney claimed the Kansas City Chiefs are lying about his injury in a wild, expletive-laden rant live on Instagram on Sunday.

The wide receiver was officially ruled out of Sunday’s AFC Championship game due to undisclosed “personal reasons” and a hip injury.

Toney reportedly welcomed a daughter, his first child, on Saturday night, but had also been dealing with the injury, which ruled him out of the last five games.

But the 25-year-old appeared to suggest the Chiefs were lying about his injury when he took to social media.

“I’m not hurt,” he said. ‘None of that shit. Suck the curse off me. I’m not hurt, nothing like that.

Kadarius Toney claims the Kansas City Chiefs are lying about his injury on Instagram Live

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs landed in Baltimore on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s game.

After being ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, Toney will now have missed six straight games after returning as a limited participant in training during the second half of this week.

His absence is expected to mean Justin Watson and Mecole Hardman will see more snaps as Kansas City looks to book its spot in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs flew to Baltimore on Saturday, before the AFC Championship game at 3 pm EST against the Ravens.

The home team is the top seed, with the Chiefs in third place, but Kelce and company have found form at the perfect time as they look to seal back-to-back Lombardi trophies.

Last week, the Chiefs beat the Bills in Buffalo, setting up for a sixth straight AFC Championship game.

The 27-24 victory at a frigid Highmark Stadium was sealed when Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed a game-tying field goal attempt in the final seconds.

Kelce was one of Kansas City’s big winners, with five receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

