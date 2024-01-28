The former Patriots assistant would be “well positioned” to be the team’s offensive coordinator

Patriots

Former Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley will reportedly interview with the team again on Monday.

Nick Caley could be the favorite to become the Patriots’ next offensive coordinator. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Nick Caley will reportedly interview for the Patriots offensive coordinator job for the second time, which could serve as a precursor to him landing the job.

The former Patriots tight ends coach and current Rams tight ends coach is “well positioned” to land the offensive coordinator job for those close to the process. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Sunday.

Caley, 41, was among the first candidates to interview for the vacancy and reportedly spoke with the Patriots on Monday. He, along with Rams assistant special teams coach Jeremy Springer, will fly to New England to have dinner with the Patriots on Sunday before having a second interview with the team on Monday. according to Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer. Springer is a candidate for the Patriots’ special teams coordinator job.

If the Patriots ultimately decide to make Caley their next offensive coordinator, it would mean a quick return for him to New England. He worked on the Patriots coaching staff from 2015 to 2022, primarily as a tight ends coach for the final six seasons of his eight years with the team.

When Josh McDaniels left the Patriots in the 2022 offseason, many speculated that Caley would be the leading internal candidate to replace him as offensive coordinator. However, Bill Belichick opted to take an unorthodox approach in replacing the veteran offensive coordinator, making Matt Patricia his offensive play-caller and Joe Judge his quarterbacks coach.

Caley remained in New England through the 2022 season, serving out the final year of his contract before becoming the Rams’ tight ends coach. Before accepting the Rams job, Caley interviewed with the Jets, Texans and Patriots for their offensive coordinator vacancies last offseason.

Former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia explained to The Athleticby Jeff Howe in 2022 why a coach like Caley could become a solid offensive coordinator option.

“When you coach tight ends, you’re coaching a position that transcends the entire offense,” Scarnecchia said at the time. “He is involved in the passing game, so Nick has been in all the passing game meetings. And the run game, so he’s been in every run game meeting. Nick has been to a lot of meetings, as has Joe Judge. They have to get someone who can mentor the quarterback. “Someone has to supervise the offense.”

In his lone season in Los Angeles, Caley helped oversee Rams tight end Tyler Higbee, who had a solid season as a receiver (47 catches for 495 yards and two touchdowns). He also coached a pair of younger tight ends in Hunter Long and Davis Allen with Sean McVay. crediting caley for helping both players evolve as run blockers.

The Patriots have already lost some of their offensive coordinator candidates to other teams. The Bears hired Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron for the same position earlier in the week. The Bengals promoted quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher to also become their next offensive coordinator. On Saturday night, the Rams quarterbacks coach accepted an offer to become the Falcons’ offensive coordinator, following fellow Rams assistant Raheem Morris to Atlanta.

The Patriots also reportedly conducted interviews or plan to interview former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, 49ers tight ends coach Brian Fleury, Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand, former Lions offensive coordinator Panthers offense Thomas Brown and Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson.

New Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo appeared to make his first coordinator hire on Saturday, with reporters suggesting DeMarcus Covington will be the defensive coordinator.