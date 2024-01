NNA – Caretaker Minister of Youth and Sports, George Kallas, congratulatednbsp;the quot;Al-Riyadi Beirutquot; team on its victory in the 33rd edition of the Dubai Basketball Championship in the final match held today against the quot;Strongquot; Philippines team.

Kallas wished Al-Riyadi Beirut and the Lebanese Basketball Federation ldquo;all success and progress in their sports and national journey by achieving such anbsp;wonderful victory.rdquo;

