Arab Parliament: Decision of some countries to suspend their funding for UNRWA is a humanitarian catastrophe

NNA – The Arab Parliament condemned the decision of some countries to stop funding the United Nations agency, UNRWA, alleging the involvement of a number of its employees in the events of last October 7, stressing that ldquo;this decision represents submission to the policy of systematic incitement of the Israeli occupation entity against UNRWA, as it is the main humanitarian agency for supplies in Gaza.quot;

The Arab Parliament affirmed that ldquo;the decision of these countries to temporarily suspend funding for the agency in these circumstances represents a humanitarian catastrophe that exacerbates the suffering of the Palestinian people, who are subjected to the worst forms of genocide.quot;

Itnbsp;described this decision as ldquo;a new stain on international humanitarian work, and a restriction that deliberately haltsnbsp;the delivery of relief aid, thusnbsp;foretelling a humanitarian catastrophe.quot;

quot;It constitutes a blatant challenge to the decision of the International Court of Justice issued last Friday, which ruled that humanitarian aid must be brought into Gaza,quot; the Arab Parliament asserted.

Finally, it called on the countries that announced the suspension of their support for UNRWA to reconsider their decision, urgingnbsp;the international community to ldquo;continue and intensify the necessary assistance to the agency, to enable it to continue providing its services in Gaza, whose people are facing famine and displacement.quot;

nbsp;

===========