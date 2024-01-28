REVEALED: The song that will calm your nerves in the dentist’s waiting room, according to science

The role of music in the waiting room is more than just background noise: it could actually affect patients’ experience during their treatment.

In a survey on music preferences, digital healthcare platform Tebra found that many people said classical music is the most relaxing genre.

As for the song with the strongest association with feelings of calm and relaxation in medical situations, respondents said ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ by Journey.

Meanwhile, metal, hip-hop/rap, and gospel were the genres people least wanted to listen to in the waiting room.

These genres can exacerbate an already stressful medical situation, the researchers said.

The researchers analyzed 59,363 songs on Spotify that had been added to playlists containing the terms doctor’s office or dentist’s office waiting room.

Additionally, 1,002 Americans were surveyed about their music preferences and health habits.

Respondents were asked which genres they found most relaxing in the doctor’s office and most stressful, and what types of music they tend to listen to in medical settings.

They were also asked to point to individual songs in the playlists and give preference to those they would like to listen to in a waiting room.

Don’t Stop Believin’ came in first place, followed by Nelly Furtado’s ‘I’m Like A Bird’ and TOTO’s ‘Africa’.

Half of those surveyed (around 500) thought classical music was the most relaxing to listen to in a waiting room.

Classical music was the genre most associated with pain in the doctor’s office, while country music was most associated with anxiety.

Jazz music was associated with the shortest wait times, while country music was associated with the longest wait times.

In a separate analysis, Spotify compiled a list of the 20 most relaxing songs in the world to help soothe the soul.

An analysis of more than 76,000 tracks selected by Spotify users for their public calmer playlists revealed that folk-pop artist Ed Sheeran’s songs – ‘Perfect’ and ‘Thinking out Loud’ – are sure to calm you down.

Songs by R&B singer John Legend, TikTok sensation Surf Mesa and contemplative British rockers Coldplay also ranked high in Spotify’s listener rankings.

But you might not recognize the music streamer’s most heartwarming artist: award-winning Bollywood film composer, instrumentalist and singer Pritam (Pritam Chakraborty).

Of the top 150 songs on the chill chart, Pritam had the most work, with 10 tracks in the top 150 in total. including ‘Tum Se Hi’ (6th), ‘Raabta’ (19th) and ‘Subhanallah’ (20th).

a review, Published in The Lancet in 2015, it involved researchers examining the results of 72 trials involving nearly 7,000 patients who were exposed to music before, during or after surgery and comparing their response to control groups who did not listen to music.

The researchers, from Brunel University and Queen Mary University of London, found that patients who listened to music felt significantly less anxious after surgery and needed significantly fewer painkillers.

Although the impact was greatest among those who listened to their favorite songs before the operation, it also worked after the operation and, most surprisingly, some people still experienced less pain after surgery, even if the music was only played during the operation. .

Which suggests that, although they were unconscious, something was going on.