Nicole Kidman makes a rare comment about her family, revealing that she hopes to be remembered for raising children who want to “make a difference in the world and have a purpose.”

Nicole Kidman continues to work tirelessly at her craft after four decades in front of the camera.

The 56-year-old actress, who bravely posed with a snake for a Fashion cover shoot, knows he will leave an indelible legacy “if AI doesn’t change everything.”

‘I’m sorry!’ he said after making the comment on the post: “A lot of this is in the moment.”

Having images altered by Artificial Intelligence was one of the main concerns behind the actors’ strike that paralyzed Hollywood for 118 days during the summer and fall of 2023.

The new three-year contract provided some protections, but these will need to be reviewed when renewal negotiations begin in the future.

Kidman seen with her daughter Sunday Rose

The all-rounder, who tries to keep her private life out of the headlines, maintains that her legacy could be carried on by the next generation.

‘What are you leaving behind?’ she asked.

“Hopefully, their children, who want to make a difference in the world and have a purpose and will fight to keep this planet and its people alive.”

Nicole is mother to Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, from her marriage to Tom Cruise, 61.

She shares daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, with her husband, country music star and fellow Australian Keith Urban, 56.

The Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winner will celebrate her work in April when she receives the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award.

She is the first Australian to receive the award.

‘It made me look back and say: wow, I’ve worked with the best directors in the world! ‘How did that happen?’

Throughout her career, the versatile star has forged her own path, playing a grieving mother who must fight for her life in Dead Calm, and an ambitious aspiring TV star who convinces her teenage lover to kill her husband. in black comedy. die for

The actress won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2003 for her portrayal of author Virginia Woolf in The Hours. She will receive the American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award in April. She will be the first Australian to receive this honour.

Nicole currently plays an American woman living in Hong Kong on Expats.

The actress and producer has also confirmed that she will work on a third season of the Emmy-winning series Big Little Lies.

“I don’t want to be a model for anyone, that doesn’t interest me,” he said.

‘I am interested in artistically exploring what it means to be a human being… the idea of ​​life, death, love, pain and joy. Everything else is background noise.’

‘I keep a lot of distance between myself and what everyone thinks or wants or how I should behave. I try to keep a shield around me.

She described herself as “a lover’s companion, I am a mother, I am a daughter, I am a sister, I am an aunt, I am a best friend.”

“I still get to have a very, very real, palpable life that’s my own, where I explore every part of this journey,” he said.