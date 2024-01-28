Rasmus Hojlund MISSED his Man United team-mate Alejandro Garnacho for failing to square the ball against Newport… before the pair celebrate Dane’s FA Cup-winning goal.

Rasmus Hojlund finally saw his efforts rewarded with his first FA Cup goal.

Rasmus Hojlund directed his frustration at his Manchester United team-mate Alejandro Garnacho after the Argentine failed to find him running into space in the area.

The United striker was desperately looking to get his FA Cup tally going against Newport and lead the attacking line while flanked by Garnacho and Antony.

Erik ten Hag’s team went on to claim a valuable 4-2 victory at Rodney Parade and progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup, despite initially losing their two-goal lead.

Brazilian winger Antony restored United’s lead in the 68th minute with a shot from a tight angle and Hojlund was furious just 12 minutes later when he was denied the chance to take action.

Garnacho led a promising attack down the left wing and drove the Newport defenders back into their area, but lost the ball when it became a tackle.

Rasmus Hojlund became furious after a cross did not reach his waiting area against Newport.

Hojlund seemed upset that his United teammate, Alejandro Garnacho, had not placed the ball for him.

There seemed to be a chance to put an early cross to the far post from where Hojlund was busting a lung to get to, but his efforts were not rewarded as Garnacho conceded possession.

The young United pair have shared a good relationship since Hojlund arrived at Old Trafford in a £72million summer transfer from Atalanta and are earning more starting minutes alongside each other.

However, Hojlund confronted his teammate during a heated exchange in which he raised his arms twice and shouted in the direction of the 19-year-old Garnacho.

The moment passed quickly as United attempted to defend a Newport attack before Hojlund was finally rewarded with a goal to show for his contributions.

Garnacho and the Dane celebrated together as United’s victory was practically sealed with the sixth goal of the game.

Hojlund also vented his earlier frustration by shouting emphatically into the cool afternoon air as United avoided potential FA Cup embarrassment.

United will play either Bristol City or Nottingham Forest in the fifth round of the FA Cup and are desperate to repeat their run to last season’s cup final.