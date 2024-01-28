Woman Accused of Killing Pet via Garbage Disposal During Dispute with Boyfriend

HURRICANE, W.Va. – A West Virginia woman is under arrest after confessing to authorities that she killed a pet lizard during a disagreement with her partner.

Hannah Nicole Jones from Hurricane faces charges of domestic battery and animal cruelty following an incident early Wednesday, as detailed in a criminal complaint filed at Putnam County Magistrate Court.

According to the complaint, law enforcement initially responded to an apartment complex following a report of a domestic altercation. Upon arrival, they encountered a man who alleged that Jones struck him with a curtain rod. The man explained that their verbal altercation escalated to physical confrontation after he used a derogatory term to refer to her.

Police reported that Jones acknowledged hurling flower pots against the wall, shattering a fish tank, and killing a pet gecko by placing it in a garbage disposal and activating it. Bond for Jones, aged 19, has been set at $10,000.

