Erik ten Hag insists he will ‘deal with’ Marcus Rashford as striker is left out of Man United’s squad for FA Cup clash against Newport due to illness just days after ‘being seen in a Belfast nightclub’ .

Marcus Rashford not included in Man United’s FA Cup squad at Newport

United manager Erik ten Hag has said he will “deal with” the internal situation

Marcus Rashford has been ruled out of Manchester United’s FA Cup tie at Newport County due to illness.

Rashford’s withdrawal comes amid reports that the United forward missed training on Friday after going out to a nightclub in Belfast on Thursday night.

Rashford is said to have returned to Manchester on a private jet at 7am on Friday morning but was too ill to train.

United initially said they had been told the video of Rashford entering Thompsons Garage nightspot was taken on Wednesday night and that he had a day off on Thursday.

Erik ten Hag did not include Marcus Rashford in his Manchester United squad for Sunday’s trip

Marcus Rashford ruled out of FA Cup clash against Newport due to illness

They have not commented on reports that the images were actually from Thursday night. When asked about Rashford’s situation before kick-off, Erik ten Hag said it is an internal matter, adding: “I will deal with it.”

Ten Hag publicly rebuked the player for celebrating his 26th birthday at China White nightclub in October, hours after United’s Manchester derby defeat, calling his actions “unacceptable”.

“I’m aware of it, I spoke to him about it,” said Ten Hag, who also dropped Rashford at Wolves last season for arriving late to a team meeting. ‘It is unacceptable. I told him, he apologized and that’s it. It’s an internal matter.’

Rashford was reportedly seen entering Belfast’s Thompsons Garage nightclub earlier this week.

The United boss is likely to face further questions over Rashford’s discipline after the game in Newport following the latest reports.

A United spokesman said Rashford was too ill to travel to south Wales for Sunday’s fourth round match and would remain in Carrington to train while he recovers.