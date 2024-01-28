Supermarket horror as worker is stabbed in Blacktown, Sydney

<!–

A man and a woman have been charged after a supermarket worker was stabbed at a store northwest of Sydney.

Emergency services rushed to the supermarket on Garfield Road in Riverstone, 30 miles northwest of Sydney, about 4.15pm on Sunday after reports a man had been stabbed.

Police arrived within minutes and found a 47-year-old male employee with stab wounds to his side and chest.

The man underwent emergency surgery at Westmead Hospital and remains in a stable condition.

Police seized a knife at the scene, which was sent for forensic examination.

A 31-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were arrested and taken to Riverstone police station for questioning.

The man was charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, while the woman was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and theft.

Police will allege in court that the staff member was stabbed – and a second employee was punched in the face – when they tried to stop the two suspects from shoplifting.

The man, from Fairfield East, and the woman, from Wetherill Park, were refused bail overnight and will appear at Blacktown Local Court on Monday.