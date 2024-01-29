Mon. Jan 29th, 2024

    Multiple Police Officers Wounded During ‘Active Incident’ in Palm Bay, Fla. – Reports

    FLORIDA – On Sunday afternoon, at least two Palm Bay Police officers sustained injuries during an “active incident,” Officials said. According to local reports, at least one other individual, not affiliated with law enforcement, was also harmed.

    A significant police presence assembled in the Palm Bay neighborhood, with patrol vehicles barricading off the vicinity of Emerson Drive and Boeing Street in the northeast quadrant of the city. Law enforcement personnel arrived shortly after 2:30 p.m. near Lexington St. and Americana Blvd.

    Media staging area will be at Eastwind Pentecostal Church at 1021 Emerson Drive NE https://t.co/MXkm8hwJRs

    — Palm Bay PD (@PalmBayPD) January 28, 2024

    The injured officers received medical attention at a nearby hospital, with the police chief assuring that both were in stable condition.

    “We are urging residents to steer clear of the area. There is currently no threat to public safety,” police emphasized in a social media update.

    No further details were available.

