Pelosi Bizarrely Claims Russia Is Behind Pro-Palestine Protests

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she thinks antiwar protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza are somehow connected to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and she would like the FBI to investigate.

In a televised interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning, Pelosi was asked if she feared that President Joe Biden would lose the electoral support of young voters at the polls over his stance on the war in Gaza. Biden has been vocal in his support for Israel and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the past four months of military operations in the Gaza Strip, which have led to the deaths of more than 26,000 Palestinians.

“For them to call for a cease-fire is Mr. Putin’s message, Mr. Putin’s message. Make no mistake, this is directly connected to what he would like to see,” Pelosi said. “I think some of these protesters are spontaneous and organic and sincere. Some, I think, are connected to Russia.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.