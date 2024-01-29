Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner sends Nick Kyrgios a humble message after his stunning Grand Slam victory

Sinner broke the dynasty of the big three and won the Australian Open

Became the first Italian to win the title at Melbourne Park

Had an inspiring message for local hope Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has been humbled by a vote of confidence from new Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, who told the injured Australian ace that he too can still join the Grand Slam singles-winning club.

Sinner took time out after his breakthrough performance in Melbourne on Sunday evening to tell the injured Kyrgios, who spent his enforced absence as a Eurosport TV commentator at the Open, that the sport needed him back on the court.

But Kyrgios knows how difficult any comeback will be as he suggested the 22-year-old champion will now prove ‘unstoppable’ after his extraordinary five-set comeback win over Daniil Medvedev.

The pair had a friendly conversation on camera when Kyrgios asked if Sinner could coach him – free of charge – in winning a slam.

Italian star Jannik Sinner soared to his first grand slam victory at Melbourne Park on Sunday – and had a few words for Nick Kyrgios

The Australian expressed a lot of frustration when he last played against Sinner at the 2022 Miami Open (pictured)

But after laughing with “maybe I’ll do it for free,” Sinner turned serious and gave an unsolicited hello to his Australian friend.

“I think, what’s for sure, is that everyone misses you,” Sinner told Kyrgios.

‘You’re one of those players you don’t see very often. Your style of play, your way of behaving on the pitch and things like that, you guys are different, aren’t you? And we need these kind of players.

‘So I hope you come back, I miss you. It was a great emotion to see you again after my second round match, so I hope to see you again as soon as possible.

“And you’re also a potential Grand Slam champion, and I think you know that, so keep up the good work.”

Kyrgios made it to the Wimbledon final in 2022 (pictured), but has played just one match since then due to a shocking series of injuries

Kyrgios seemed surprised and a little emotional by the unexpected tribute.

‘It gives you insight into how he is doing. He just won the biggest title of his life and he’s very humble, a super nice guy. He just shows incredible maturity,” said the 2022 Wimbledon finalist.

‘And you can already see that he has set his sights on something else. He wants to keep achieving these great things and pursue even more slams – he’s not satisfied.

‘I could tell from him that he is ready to continue and that he will be there for a long time.

‘I think we will see him win many more slams in the coming years. Now that he has this, he’s just unstoppable.”