Ed Sheeran pokes fun at himself by sharing a video of himself tripping and falling to his knees on stage in Japan.

Ed Sheeran opened the latest leg of his massive +–=÷× (pronounced Math) tour in Japan on Saturday at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka.

As the Shape of You singer, 32, walked up the stairs to the stage with his guitar in hand, he tripped and fell to his knees.

Ed, who showed off his tattoos in a series of shirtless photos earlier this month, quickly recovered and smiled at the cameraman under the stage as he began playing his guitar for the crowd awaiting his performance.

The singer, who goes by the name @TeddysPhotos on Instagram, shared the video on the social media platform and captioned it: “He styled it.”

Calum Scott, 35, who is the opening act on Sheeran’s tour, did not see the fall from where he was sitting.

“I was at the back of the stadium with the highest view and I didn’t see it like that, good style my friend,” he wrote on social media.

Saturday marked the first show of the current leg of Mathematics’ two-year tour. He will play two nights in Osaksa before a show at the Tokyo Dome on January 31.

It will remain in Asia until March, performing in Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Mumbai.

Ed plans to fly home between each of his shows in Asia to be with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their two daughters: Lyra, three, and Jupiter, 21 months.

Calum told the Daily Star: ‘He comes and goes home from Asia so he can see his children every week.

“He’s a really family- and friends-driven type of artist. But that’s unreal jet lag. I don’t know how he’ll cope – lots of melatonin!’

This summer it will tour the European continent with stops in Germany, Italy, Spain and Eastern Europe.

Meanwhile, Calum, who rose to fame on Britain’s Got Talent in 2015, said he has built up a ‘bromance’ with the Thinking Out Loud hitmaker.

In an interview last week, Calum said the couple plans to try new cuisines and play XBox together during their time away.

He said Sun‘s Bizarre column: ‘Ed came to see me before the first show. We sat down to chat about normal things.

“We’ll have a lot more time on tour and he’s a big foodie like me, so we’ll try to go out to dinner at some point,” she said.

Calum added: “I also brought my Xbox so we can shoot some bad guys in Call Of Duty.”