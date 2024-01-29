Hiker Found Unresponsive at Utah’s Zion National Park Dies

SPRINGDALE, Utah (National Park Service / News Release) – On the afternoon of January 26, Zion National Park received a report of an unresponsive hiker on the West Rim Trail near Scout Lookout. Rangers immediately responded and hiked to the patient with medical equipment including an automated external defibrillator (AED) and a heart monitor. When they reached the patient, visitors with emergency medical training were performing CPR and directing other visitors who assisted.

Rangers treated the patient. After nearly an hour and a half administering CPR, treatment with the AED, and checking their condition with the heart monitor, the park consulted with a doctor (medical control) and the patient was pronounced dead. The patient was a 63-year-old man from San Diego, California.

“All of us at Zion extend our deepest condolences to this hiker’s family,” said Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh. “We also want to express thanks to the bystanders who assisted by performing CPR.”

The West Rim Trail, which temporarily closed for rescue operations, is now open.

Zion National Park’s response involved more than 20 search and rescue team members, including emergency medical technicians and paramedics, and the park ambulance.

Based on information available at this time, the cause of death is consistent with a cardiac event. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Office of the Medical Examiner, and the National Park Service are still investigating the cause of the man’s death.

