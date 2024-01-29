Buckle Up: Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Headed to the Super Bowl

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Taylor Swift will reportedly grace Las Vegas with her presence next month, making what will be her 13th NFL appearance this season as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs take on the winner of Sunday night’s matchup between the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers.

As the Chiefs wrapped up their 17-10 AFC Championship victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that anonymous sources had confirmed Swift plans to be in Vegas for the big game—despite the fact that she has a concert in Japan the night before.

The concert is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tokyo time on Saturday, meaning that it is more than theoretically possible for Swift to hop in her private jet and zoom back to the United States in time for kickoff. Should she be wheels-up by midnight on Sunday in Tokyo, she’d land in Vegas by around 7 p.m. on Saturday, given the time difference.

