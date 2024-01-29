Shocked as The Guardian’s Katharine Murphy suddenly quits her job for a role in Anthony Albanese’s office

<!–

The Guardian’s political editor Katharine Murphy has left the publication and will now take on a new role in Anthony Albanese’s office.

The senior journalist made the announcement on Monday, saying her 28-year career at the Canberra press gallery had been an “honour”.

“I am deeply grateful to so many people for the opportunities I have had and for the generosity extended to me by mentors, colleagues and readers,” she wrote on X.

“Playing a role in the founding of The Guardian with (editor) Lenore Taylor has been the greatest privilege of my professional life. But – after almost three decades – it is time for a new chapter.

“I want to say goodbye by thanking Australians who support good journalism. It has never been more necessary.”

It is unclear what Murphy’s role in Albanese’s office will be, with her last day at The Guardian on Friday.

Murphy received the Paul Lyneham Prize for Excellence in Press Gallery Journalism in 2008 and was a finalist for the Walkley Prize in the best digital journalism category in 2012.

More to come