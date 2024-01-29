Oklahoma police officer violently thrown to the ground when vehicle hits one he stopped

YUKON, Oklahoma. — An Oklahoma police officer who was violently thrown to the ground when a vehicle he had stopped to stop traffic on an interstate highway was struck by another vehicle says he feels lucky he was able to escape.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol posted dashcam video on its Facebook page Wednesday showing a vehicle crashing into the vehicle that Trooper Jesse Gregory had stopped on Interstate 40 while standing in the passenger side window. on Jan. 18 near the Oklahoma City suburb of Yukon. .

“After watching the video, I don’t even remember the barrel standing up,” Gregory told KWTV News 9.

The three people involved in the incident, including Gregory, were treated and released, OHP said. He said an investigation into the accident was underway. Oklahoma has a “move over” law that requires drivers to change lanes or slow down when encountering vehicles stopped with flashing lights on the side of the road.

“Hopefully this will be the scare of my career,” Gregory said.

On Jan. 5, Gregory had responded to a similar incident on I-40 in which a police officer was injured when a vehicle collided with one the officer had stopped.