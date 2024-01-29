How Pope Francis’ Acceptance of Gay Marriage Rocked Africa

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

The pope’s unprecedented approval of same-sex marriage has sent shockwaves across Africa, leaving many Africans confused and with mixed emotions, triggering widespread backlash throughout Africa.

Breaking away from the conservative stance upheld by his predecessors, Pope Francis in a declaration formally approved letting Catholic priests bless same-sex couples on Dec. 1—a radical shift in policy aimed at making the church more inclusive, while maintaining its strict ban on gay marriage. Elaborating on the document from the Vatican’s doctrine office sent to five conservative cardinals, Francis suggested such blessings could be offered under some circumstances if the blessings were not confused with the ritual of marriage.

Africa is a continent deeply rooted in cultural and religious traditions with strong conservative views. Sexual orientations and gender identities are controversial topics, although historically existing in many pre-colonial African societies, contemporary attitudes towards homosexuality and LGBTQ+ individuals in Africa are often hostile and bigoted.

