Jackie ‘O’ Henderson reveals what she was really thinking when she gave Elle Macpherson and boyfriend Doyle Bramhall the side-eye as they passionately kissed in the stands of the Australian Open

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson was spotted giving Elle Macpherson and her boyfriend Doyle Bramhall the side-eye as they gashed each other at the Australian Open on Thursday evening.

And now the 48-year-old has revealed what she was really thinking during the amorous display.

During Monday’s show The Kyle and Jackie O, Kyle Sandilands asked Jackie how long the kiss lasted.

“It didn’t last that long, but that’s why I didn’t look at her,” she replied.

“I was looking at her because I thought her hair is so good, so I wonder if she has extensions, and I tried to spot an extension but I couldn’t.”

Jackie O Henderson revealed what she really thought when she saw Elle Macpherson and boyfriend Doyle Bramhall kissing passionately in the stands of the Australian Open

Jackie continued, “I was looking down at her with this side eye and I was like hoping we weren’t going to get photographed…I didn’t know there were photographers.”

While Jackie was in Melbourne on Thursday to attend the women’s semi-final, she was treated to an amorous display outside the court by Elle and her boyfriend.

The legendary supermodel, 59, was overcome with emotion at the event and felt compelled to lock lips with her handsome hunk.

The leggy wellness expert was all smiles as she gazed lovingly at her husband before moving in for a passionate hug.

“I was looking at her because I thought her hair is so good and I wonder if she has extensions, and I tried to find an extension but I couldn’t,” Jackie said.

It was a moment of passion that didn’t go unnoticed by Jackie, who focused on the lustful exchange.

Jackie attended the event with her best friend Gemma O’Neill.

The media powerhouse made sure all eyes were on her in a figure-hugging pink dress that showed off her enviable figure and youthful looks.

She wore her blonde locks in loose waves around her shoulders and applied fiery red lipstick for the occasion.