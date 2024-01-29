Mon. Jan 29th, 2024

    News

    How AI Can Help Treat (and Cure) Your Dog’s Cancer

    By

    Jan 29, 2024 , , ,
    How AI Can Help Treat (and Cure) Your Dog’s Cancer

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

    When Cory Padilla felt swollen lymph nodes in the neck of his dog, Copper, he knew it was time to take his best friend to the vet. Padilla told The Daily Beast that Copper, a beagle and German shepherd mix, was also experiencing bouts of diarrhea and his eyes looked “droopy”—but cancer wasn’t on the pet owner’s radar.

    “I thought it could be another disease that hounds get,” Padilla said. But the veterinarian confirmed the pet parent’s worst fears after aspirating Copper’s swollen lymph nodes and diagnosing him with lymphoma, one of the most common cancers in dogs.

    “My heart hit the floor,” Padilla said. He was right to be worried: If left untreated, canine lymphoma kills most dogs within three to four weeks.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Kate Osamor: Labor Party suspends MP for comments about Gaza in Holocaust message

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    Judge orders LAPD to DESTROY photos taken at Black Lives Matter’s top attorney’s Los Angeles home after they raided the mansion over a call about a hostage situation.

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    China surrounding Taiwan would be enough to drag the US into military conflict, said the majority of 52 US experts

    Jan 29, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Kate Osamor: Labor Party suspends MP for comments about Gaza in Holocaust message

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    Judge orders LAPD to DESTROY photos taken at Black Lives Matter’s top attorney’s Los Angeles home after they raided the mansion over a call about a hostage situation.

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    China surrounding Taiwan would be enough to drag the US into military conflict, said the majority of 52 US experts

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    Evergrande, the massive Chinese real estate developer with $300 billion in debt, is ordered to liquidate by a Hong Kong court

    Jan 29, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy