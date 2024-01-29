GOP Hawks Bay for Blood After 3 U.S. Soldiers Killed in Iran-Backed Strike

Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

Republican congressional leaders on Sunday mounted calls for the Biden administration to “grow a backbone,” as Rep. Nancy Mace (SC) put it, and retaliate against Iran for backing the militants believed to be responsible for the recent deaths of three American service members.

The trio of soldiers were killed in an unmanned aerial drone attack that injured more than 30 other service members on a U.S. base in Jordan, according to military officials. In a Sunday speech confirming the loss of “three brave souls,” President Joe Biden vowed that the U.S. would hit back: “We shall respond,” he promised.

While the matter is still being investigated, Biden attributed the attack to “radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq,” triggering GOP hawks, who began demanding bloody vengeance soon after.

