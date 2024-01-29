American Airlines names flight from Kansas City to Las Vegas ‘1989’ in nod to Taylor Swift after Chiefs win

Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images

American Airlines announced new flights between Kansas City and Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that some of the American Airlines flight numbers appeared to reference Taylor Swift. One flight, from Kansas City to Las Vegas, is listed on the site as AA 1989.

American Airlines decided to enter its Swiftie era after the Kansas City Chiefs won Sunday’s AFC championship by naming a flight from Kansas City to Las Vegas after her “1989” album.

The Kansas City Chiefs won their playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on Sunday and will play the winner of Sunday’s NFC championship game during Super Bowl LVIII on February 11. In preparation for the big game in February, American Airlines announced new flights between Kansas City and Las Vegas between February 8 to 13.

Following the team’s win, online sleuths noticed a flight number from Kansas City to Vegas named AA1989, a reference to “1989” — Swift’s groundbreaking pop record named after her birth year. The album was rerecorded and released as “Taylor’s version” in 2023 to much critical acclaim.

Two Swiftie-themed flights will depart on February 9 and 10 at 12:30 p.m.

Additionally, a flight return number is now AA87 — a nod to Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who wears the number 87 on his jersey. Another flight, AA15, is named after Patrick Mahomes’ jersey, and AA1521 is designated as a combination of Mahomes and Mike Edwards.

“The excitement surrounding this year’s sporting events has never been greater,” the airline told Business Insider in a statement. “You could say that after tonight’s games, we are in our football era, and we are thrilled to provide additional direct flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas. To our customers who are huge sports fans, look what you made us do.”

