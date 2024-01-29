Is Deborra-Lee Furness moving to Australia? Rumors arise that the Australian actress could leave New York after separating from Hugh Jackman

<!–

Deborra-Lee Furness split from her husband Hugh Jackman after 27 years of marriage last year.

And now speculation is growing that the actress, 68, could leave her current home in New York and return to Australia.

According Women’s DayDeb’s friends have been “in her ear” about moving to Australia now that her marriage is over.

It’s unclear if Furness is listening to his friends, but he has been spending time in Sydney in recent weeks to promote his new film Force of Nature: The Dry 2 and to attend the Australian Open.

Jackman and Furness purchased a $21 million home in New York City before their surprising split last year.

Speculation is growing that Deborra-Lee Furness (pictured) could return to Australia soon after her split from Hugh Jackman.

The X-Men actor, 54, and the Correlli actress, 68, splashed out on a penthouse in the Chelsea district of New York City in August 2022.

The 440 square meter apartment is located in an ultra-stylish building that has 57 units and is listed with Noble Black Real Estate.

The property features a light and airy open layout, with four bedrooms centered around the communal living areas.

It has floor-to-ceiling windows of more than four meters and has 343 m² of outdoor space with a huge roof terrace.

The purchase came just weeks after the acting couple put their incredible three-story condo in New York City up for sale.

The former couple had lived in their stylish midtown Manhattan apartment since 2008 and put it up for sale in June 2022 for a whopping $38.9 million.

Jackman and Furness bought a $21 million home in New York City (pictured) before their surprise split last year.

Deborra-Lee and Hugh announced their split last year, explaining at the time that they wanted to “pursue individual growth.”

“We have been fortunate to share almost three decades together in a wonderful and loving marriage,” the couple said in a statement to People.

‘Our journey is now changing and we have decided to part ways to pursue our individual growth.

‘Our family has been and always will be our top priority. We face this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition.”

The couple married in 1996 after meeting on the set of Correlli in 1995. Over the course of their marriage, they adopted two children: son Oscar, 23, and daughter Ava, 18.