‘Emily in Paris’ Star Shares Update After Hospitalization for Septic Shock

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Ashley Park, the Broadway and Emily in Paris star, reassured fans Sunday that she’s on the mend after a nightmarish health scare that saw her hospitalized earlier this month.
On Jan. 19, Park—who plays Mindy Chen, best friend to the Netflix show’s eponymous heroine—revealed that she’d contracted a case of tonsillitis that had rapidly “spiraled into critical septic shock” while on a recent Maldives getaway with co-star Paul Forman. The infection had attacked several of her organs, she wrote on Instagram, causing her “excruciating pain” as she endured a bevy of “scans and tests and injections.”
“I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told,” Park said in the post.