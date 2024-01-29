Mon. Jan 29th, 2024

    News

    ‘Emily in Paris’ Star Shares Update After Hospitalization for Septic Shock

    By

    Jan 29, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    ‘Emily in Paris’ Star Shares Update After Hospitalization for Septic Shock

    Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

    Ashley Park, the Broadway and Emily in Paris star, reassured fans Sunday that she’s on the mend after a nightmarish health scare that saw her hospitalized earlier this month.

    On Jan. 19, Park—who plays Mindy Chen, best friend to the Netflix show’s eponymous heroine—revealed that she’d contracted a case of tonsillitis that had rapidly “spiraled into critical septic shock” while on a recent Maldives getaway with co-star Paul Forman. The infection had attacked several of her organs, she wrote on Instagram, causing her “excruciating pain” as she endured a bevy of “scans and tests and injections.”

    “I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told,” Park said in the post.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    French farmers vow Paris ‘siege’ as tractor protest converges on capital

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    Giant Chinese property developer Evergrande plunges into liquidation in an economic earthquake: here’s what it means for Australia

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    Tom Brady will be Fox Sports’ lead analyst the next time an NFL game is shown on the network… with the superstar QB set to begin a 10-year, $375 million role and take over from the current No. 1 Greg Olsen.

    Jan 29, 2024

    You missed

    News

    French farmers vow Paris ‘siege’ as tractor protest converges on capital

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    Giant Chinese property developer Evergrande plunges into liquidation in an economic earthquake: here’s what it means for Australia

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    Tom Brady will be Fox Sports’ lead analyst the next time an NFL game is shown on the network… with the superstar QB set to begin a 10-year, $375 million role and take over from the current No. 1 Greg Olsen.

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    Ukraine losing Western support makes the US ‘more vulnerable’ because China is watching the war closely, NATO chief says

    Jan 29, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy