Kim Kardashian just launched a new makeup line. Here’s how she leveraged her reality TV stardom into a multibillion-dollar empire.

Kim Kardashian has had a career spanning multiple industries. Now, she’s is inching toward a net worth of $2 billion, according to Forbes calculations.

Kim Kardashian’s net worth is reportedly $1.7 billion as of January 2024, according to Forbes.

She just got back into the cosmetics game with the launch of a new makeup line, SKKN by Kim.

From founding beauty companies and clothing lines to her own private equity firm, here’s a look at the career of Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian is one of the most recognized names of her generation.

She got her start on reality television with the hit show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and leveraged her fame — and massive social media following — into a consumer empire that spans across beauty, fashion, and fragrances.

Over the years, she’s launched a range of highly popular brands from her shapewear line Skims to her beauty line SKKN by Kim, which released a new line of cosmetics on Friday.

These days, Kardashian is worth around $1.7 billion, according to Forbes. Take a closer look at how she built a multi billion-dollar business empire.

