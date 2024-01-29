Married At First Sight’s Al Perkins reveals how much money he actually made after the show and admits he’s afraid he’ll soon become ‘old news’

He’s the cheeky guy who rose to fame on Married At First Sight in 2022, before enjoying a memorable stint on Love Island Australia.

And now Al Perkins has opened up about the ups and downs of his reality TV journey and his life after the show.

The 27-year-old sat down with Daily Mail Australia to offer a rare insight into the fleeting nature of fame and the reality of life after the cameras stop rolling.

Feeling the pressure of fading fame

‘I feel anxious. “I’m going to be old news,” Al admitted with a sense of urgency, reflecting the transient nature of reality TV stardom.

His concern about being “ruined” echoes the sentiments of former cast members struggling to stay relevant in an ever-changing entertainment landscape.

Recalling the initial excitement of seeing himself on the small screen for the first time, Al recalled, “I remember when the ads came out.” [for MAFS]and little articles from the Daily Mail would appear… and you would share them all with your family and friends.’

This enthusiasm, however, seems to have faded over time, as he realizes the inevitability of being overshadowed by newer contestants.

The reality of reality shows

Al’s time on the show was a journey of self-discovery, particularly in seeing himself as others see him.

“How shitty I look in real life… and how stupid I sometimes seem,” he mused, noting how the show mirrored his mannerisms and speech patterns.

‘Imagine seeing that on television every day. Each night. So yeah, I think the most important thing I learned was that I’m very ugly.”

This often harsh self-awareness is a byproduct of his reality TV experience.

Reflecting on his failed TV marriage to fashion brand manager Samantha Moitzi, Al described it in three words: “Silly, sassy and destructive.”

He acknowledged his role in the relationship’s downfall, citing differences in physical preferences and personalities.

Life beyond the show

Since appearing on Married At First Sight and Love Island Australia, Al hasn’t slowed down.

The reality star, who is religious, has kept busy with lucrative club appearances and mission work in East Timor.

His work-life balance includes carpentry and managing multiple investment properties while enjoying the comforts of home life.

Address the financial aspect

Al shed light on the financial aspects of reality TV fame.

“MAFS will pay you a little over a thousand dollars a week… But it’s not until after the promotions that that’s where you make money,” he revealed.

Al said he made around $25,000 in total by appearing at nightclubs across the country and partying with his fans.

Al explained that he was paid between $1,000 and $2,000 per appearance at each concert.

This hectic schedule saw Perkins tour the country alongside his co-stars, gracing clubs with his presence almost every weekend for several months.

While the experience was exhilarating, Perkins didn’t shy away from talking about the toll it took. “It was fun,” he admitted, “but it takes a toll on the body.” You are drinking constantly.

Perkins felt a strong sense of responsibility towards his fans and the clubs that paid him.

He was determined to provide the best experience for the crowd, which often meant amplifying the party atmosphere.

“If someone pays me that much money, I want to increase it,” he said, signaling his commitment to living up to his public persona.

One of the wilder aspects of these appearances involved participating in the Australian tradition of a ‘shoey’ (drinking from a shoe), something Perkins seemed to embrace wholeheartedly.

“I was doing whatever shoe they threw at me. I was going crazy,” he recalled.

Despite his experiences, Al’s views on love and marriage remain unchanged, although he now recognizes the complexities of these concepts. Pictured is him with his girlfriend Hope Kelesis.

Love and marriage: a new perspective

Despite his experiences, Al’s views on love and marriage remain unchanged, although he now recognizes the complexities of these concepts.

“Now I realize that love is probably very difficult,” he mused, reflecting on his naivety before joining MAFS.

‘Before I went on the show, I thought, ‘Oh, it’s so fucking easy to fall in love or get married or do all these things.’ But it’s not, it’s fucking difficult. They actually have to like each other.

When asked about the current status of their relationship, Al insisted that things between him and his girlfriend Hope Kelesis were “good” despite breakup rumors.

‘Hope and I are fine. A lot of people talk about it, but yes. The only thing I can say is that we are fine,’ she assured.