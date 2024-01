Iran denied US and British accusations that it supported militant groups behind a drone strike in Jordan that killed three US military personnel, Tehran’s official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. “These claims are made with specific political goals to reverse the realities of the region,” IRNA quoted foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani as saying. US President Joe Biden has said his country would “respond” to the attack. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments.

