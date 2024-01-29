Tom Brady will be Fox Sports’ lead analyst the next time an NFL game is shown on the network… with the superstar QB set to begin a 10-year, $375 million role and take over from the current No. 1 Greg Olsen.

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox after retiring from the NFL.

Olsen has become a fan favorite since beginning his role as an announcer.

DailyMail.com provides the latest international sports news.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady will take over as Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst in the fall, making Sunday the final night that former NFL tight end Greg Olsen will serve. the leadership position.

Brady previously signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox to take over as lead analyst after retiring from the NFL last year.

The future Hall of Famer, 46, previously said he would take the year to “be big” in his next career, while also taking care of some things in his personal life.

However, Brady’s impending addition to Fox’s broadcast lineup has raised the question of what will happen to Olsen, who has become a fan favorite during his three years as the company’s lead announcer.

Olsen recently addressed the Brady-sized cloud hanging over his future while speaking to Sports Illustrated when he said, “Whatever team I’m on next year, whatever the future holds, wherever I am.” be it, so be it.”

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady will take over as Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst in the fall.

Brady’s pending addition puts current number one analyst Greg Olsen’s future in doubt

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox after permanently retiring from the NFL.

‘Obviously, I’ve made it clear how much I respect Tom. I understand the situation, he is the best football player of all time. I understand. I understand what we’re all up for. But that’s not going to alter anything we do.”

There’s a good chance Olsen will stay at Fox and feel firmly in the network’s No. 2 spot for at least the season.

Although moving to the No. 2 broadcasting job would come with a whopping 70 percent pay cut that would see Olsen’s salary drop from $10 million to $3 million, according to the New York Post, he may prove to be his best long-term option. .

Brady has previously been linked to acquiring an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, which could make his time at Fox short-lived and allow Olsen to return to the number one spot after just one or two seasons.