Lauren Phillips rubs shoulders with celebrities and socialites as she enjoys a day at the Australian Open.

Lauren Phillips hasn’t let her recent job loss stop her from having fun as the former KIIS FM radio star was seen enjoying the Australian Open men’s finals on Sunday.

Dressed in a very comfortable white jacket, the television presenter, 41, resisted the Melbourne cold while sitting in the stands of the Rod Laver Arena with a friend.

He appeared to be eating some chips as he watched Jannik Sinner take on Daniil Medvedev.

Sporting bronzy eyeshadow, Lauren styled her dark locks in loose waves for her outing at the tennis championships.

And the media personality had every reason to look her best as she was seen sitting close to some very big names in Australian entertainment.

Australian model Jessica Gomes turned heads with her stunning looks as she appeared on the stands with her own friends.

The dark-haired beauty, 38, stunned in a uniquely designed matching ensemble as she placed her Ralph Lauren bag, worth a staggering $4,599, on her lap.

While enjoying a day with her friends, Jessica let her natural beauty shine with minimal makeup.

Just a few seats away from Jessica, Angourie Rice sat laughing with some other spectators.

The Mean Girls star, 23, kept the theme going with her most recent film and donned an all-pink pantsuit for the occasion.

She was seen with fellow actor Maddison Brown, 26, who donned a navy jacket with white linen pants and a khaki blouse.

On the other hand, Taiwanese singer Jay Chou arrived in a white varsity jacket with red trim and embroidery on the front.

Hiding his eyes behind a pair of dark sunglasses, the ‘King of Mandopop’, 45, wasn’t sitting alone either, as his friend donned a matching pink jacket and sat down with him.

Meanwhile. Jeff Fenech, 59, dressed in all black for the big sporting event as he arrived with his wife Suzee.

The blonde beauty sported a particularly tanned look with platinum locks as she cheered on the tennis players with her professional boxer ex-husband.

