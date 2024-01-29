Taylor Swift and her new best friend Brittany Mahomes hug at the Chiefs’ victory party after a VERY public PDA with her boyfriend Travis Kelce as the Chiefs advance to the Super Bowl, after telling angry Ravens fans his constant presence in the games: “I didn’t do anything.”

Taylor Swift blocked out the noise of angry Baltimore Ravens fans and insisted she “didn’t do anything” after she was accused of “ruining the NFL” on Sunday night.

The pop superstar attended her 12th Kansas City Chiefs game of the season to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and watch him put on an impressive performance to help his team reach the Super Bowl.

However, Kelce’s brilliance left Ravens fans unhappy as they left their home stadium, and some of them even took it out on Taylor, yelling insults at her as she walked hand-in-hand with Brittany Mahomes to the after-party.

In a clip posted on social media, Swift and Mahomes can be seen walking through the bowels of the stadium in Maryland, while fans yell at them.

While some supported him, others shouted ‘you’ve ruined the NFL’ at Swift, who quickly defended himself and replied: ‘I didn’t do anything.’

Taylor Swift hugs Brittany Mahomes during Chiefs postgame party

Swift (right) posed for photos with the Kelce family, including Jason, Donna and Ed (left-right).

After the game, Taylor received some abuse from Ravens fans, but quickly fought back.

Meanwhile, the abuse didn’t seem to affect Taylor’s mood, as she was photographed minutes later with her arms around her new best friend, Brittany.

In a series of snaps posted by another of her friends, Keleigh Teller, Swift appears delighted with the outcome of the game as she celebrates with her Chiefs clan.

She also appears in the photo alongside Jason, Donna and Ed Kelce, showing that she has truly integrated into her boyfriend’s family after four months of dating.

Immediately after the game in Baltimore, Swift walked onto the field for the first time and was guided by security to her man.

In a romantic moment captured by television cameras around the world, Kelce, fresh from the field, enjoyed a hug with Swift, as the pair kissed passionately.

Swift looked almost tearful as the couple had a moment to celebrate together with all eyes on them.

Travis Kelce kisses girlfriend Taylor after leading his Chiefs team to a Super Bowl berth

America’s favorite couple had a moment to celebrate with the eyes of the world on them.

Kelce and Swift celebrated together after he led the Chiefs to an outstanding victory.

The singer will now travel thousands of miles to reach the Super Bowl from Japan in February

Swift now turns her attention to four nights of her blockbuster Eras Tour in Japan’s capital from February 7-10 before returning to Allegiant Stadium on the west coast for the biggest night on the US sports calendar. But she is expected to make the trip and be there for Kelce.

She and Travis took center stage for the postgame celebrations, but during the confrontation itself, the singer seemed frustrated about appearing on CBS’ coverage in the middle of the stage. He could be seen clearly saying “please leave” with the camera looking at her in a VIP suite as she announced next weekend’s Grammys.

However, you’ll have to accept it on February 11, as you’ll be traveling thousands of miles to create the game. The 17-hour time difference works in his favor as he returns to the US from Japan and it will be the 13th Chiefs game this season in which Swift will have cheered on the team – his lucky number.

But with luck on his side or not, judging by Sunday’s spectacle, Kelce and his Chiefs will have to pause for a bit after a frankly sensational 17-10 victory in Baltimore, the team most people felt was assured to win the Super Bowl outright. let alone today’s game.

Kelce scored a touchdown in the first quarter and surpassed Jerry Rice’s NFL postseason record of 151 receptions in another magnificent, career-defining display.

Cara Delevingne joined Swift in the VIP suite where she cheered the Chiefs to victory; Jason Kelce was also there, as well as Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed.

Kelce kisses Lamar Hunt trophy as he commemorates brilliant Chiefs victory

The Chiefs star took the celebrations to the locker room with his team on Sunday night.

Swift faces a 17-hour time difference and it’s a 13-hour flight between Las Vegas and Tokyo, where she will perform the day before the Super Bowl.

Travis’ older brother was seen high-fiving his friends in the suite after his brother scored his touchdowns, but his celebrations were extremely subdued compared to the wild scenes last weekend in Buffalo.

The two brothers also had a moment on the field, with the elder Kelce wearing a Chiefs beanie all day while cheering on Kansas City. In one heartwarming image, Swift was seen looking on and smiling as the Kelce brothers shared a laugh together on the field.

“End this son of a bitch,” Jason told Travis as they hugged. Older brother Kelce would later address his own future in the NFL in an exclusive interview with DailyMail.Com.

Now, everyone will clear their calendars and head to Las Vegas in two weeks as the Chiefs try to win the Super Bowl for the second straight season and complete a fairytale campaign that has seen Travis and Taylor become the world’s favorite and most famous couple. of the United States.