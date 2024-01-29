Kyle Richards looks casual and cool in a black sweater and jeans while grabbing lunch in Bel Air…after reflecting on the “difficult” moments amid her split from Mauricio Umansky.

Kyle Richards opted for a casual look while out for lunch with friends in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, rocked a black button-down sweater and blue jeans that featured a trendy tear at one knee.

The reality show beauty protected her cascades of brown hair with a black hat that spelled out the word “Love.”

She finished the look with black sneakers, a blue bag and a pair of stylish sunglasses.

The revelation comes after she recently reflected on the “tough” chapter of her life following her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky, 53.

Kyle Richards opted for a casual look while out for lunch with friends in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday.

She shared that she is taking her marriage to her ex-husband ‘one day at a time’ following their shocking split over the summer.

During an interview at MY! NewsRichards said she and Mauricio still ‘get along’ and live in the same house despite their separation after 27 years of marriage.

When asked about a possible reconciliation between her and Mauricio, she said, “Right now, we’re taking it day by day.” We still live in the same house and we get along well. Our daughters never grew up fighting at home, it’s still like that, you know, we just don’t argue. “So, it’s just about figuring things out and taking things slow.”

Viewers have been learning about Kyle’s marital problems on the latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and the star spoke for the first time on camera about her problems before coming out to her daughters.

Addressing the fact that her RHOBH castmates pressured her to share more of her life, Kyle said, “I was honest from the beginning, in the first scene that we all filmed together, I said, ‘My husband and I are going through hard momment. “And it was very difficult for me to share it on camera because I was processing it myself,” Kyle said.

“We hadn’t even shared that with our daughters yet,” she added. “Then I thought, ‘You don’t get everything before your kids.’”

Her daughter Sophia Umansky, 24, who had joined her for the interview, described how difficult it has been to have her family’s problems in the spotlight.

“It’s definitely hard when there’s so much going on at home,” she said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, rocked a black button-down sweater and blue jeans that featured a trendy tear at one knee.

The revelation comes after she recently reflected on the “tough” chapter of her life following her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky, 53, after 27 years together; They are seen in 2018.

‘At the moment, we are taking it day by day. We still live in the same house and get along,” she shared in an interview with E! News. The couple split over the summer; Seen in 2023

Her daughter Sophia added: “It’s definitely difficult when there’s so much going on at home”; (pictured with her daughters Alexia and Sophia in 2019)

“I mean, this is already a lot to process in itself, and for everyone to talk about it, that’s what it feels like, it’s a lot,” she said.

“But I have to say that I’m grateful for everything that my mom being in the spotlight has brought to our lives, so it’s really hard to say.” But right now it’s difficult.”

Richards also spoke about her friendship with Morgan Wade, a country singer with whom she has been romantically linked but who has insisted that he is just a friend.

During an appearance in Jeff Lewis liveKyle addressed the attention on their relationship, saying that Wade was part of a group of friends that she ‘leaned on.’

“She’s a group of friends that I lean on,” he said. ‘She’s part of a group of friends that I… there are those friends that are the first texts of the day, do you know that right away?

‘You know there are levels of friendships and you may love all of those friends, but there are different levels. “My first texts of the day are from four different people,” she said.

Kyle and Mauricio announced in July that they had separated after 27 years of marriage.

The two share daughters Alexia, 27, and Sophia and Portia, 16. Kyle also has a daughter, Farrah, 35, from his first marriage.

Richards has been romantically linked to singer Morgan Wade since splitting from Mauricio, but has insisted they are just friends.

In an interview with us weekly Last month, Richards talked about getting in “the best shape of her life” amid their split.

She has prioritized her physical fitness, telling the outlet: “I think back to when I was in my 20s and 30s, and I look better than I did then, and that’s after having four kids. [I realize] It’s definitely never too late.’

Kyle said: “When I was younger, I used to exercise to lose weight.”

On the contrary, he noted: “Now it’s for me; first and foremost, my mental health.” The fact that it makes me look good is just a bonus.”