Iran executes four convicted of Israeli bomb plot

NNA – Iran has executed four men it says were linked to an Israeli intelligence operation.

The death sentences were carried out on Monday after the Supreme Court rejected appeals, according to Iranian state media. The quartet was accused of planning a bomb attack ordered by Israelrsquo;s Mossad agency.

The men were convicted of illegally entering Iran from Iraqrsquo;s northern Kurdish region to attack a factory in the central city of Isfahan that produces equipment for the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics. The operation was planned for summer 2022 but was averted by Iranian intelligence.

ldquo;The death sentence of four members of a group affiliated with the Zionist spy organisation hellip; was carried out this morning,rdquo; the Iranian judiciaryrsquo;s website Mizan Online reported.

Iran and Israel are longtime foes. Theyrsquo;re currently locked in a row over Iranrsquo;s nuclear programme. Israel accuses Iran of backing armed groups, such as Hamas and Hezbollah, with which it is fighting. Iran says Israel has carried out a number of killings of Iranian officials and scientists, accusations that Tel Aviv neither confirms nor denies.–agenciesnbsp;

