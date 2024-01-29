Scores of civilians killed in intense Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

NNA – Dozens of civilians, mostly children and women, were killed and others were wounded in a barrage of Israeli airstrikes that targeted several areas across Gaza Strip. nbsp;

Israeli fighter jets shelled at least five homes in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City, killing several people and causing multiple causalities.

According to sources, ambulance and rescue crews are facing difficulty in reaching the wounded individuals and people killed due to the intensified Israeli shelling, amid constant shooting to prevent any movement on the ground.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation artillery bombed a school belonging United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA) housing displaced people in Al-Rimal neighborhood, killing at least 10 people.

The Israeli army also raided the school and brutally beat up civilians who took the school as a shelter from the ongoing Israeli shelling.

Additionally, the occupation aircraft shelled, with two missiles, two ambulance vehicles, killing several people and injuring dozens of others.

Ambulance and rescue teams were unable to transfer the injured individuals andnbsp;people killed to the besieged al-Shifa hospital, amid constant shooting of heavy gunfire, causing multiple casualties among displaced persons inside the hospital.

Israeli warplanes further bombed a cemetery and gatherings of citizens in Al-Daraj neighborhood in the central Gaza Strip, killing two people.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery jets targeted several inhabited homes in Al-Sabra and Al-Zaytoun neighborhoods in the city.

In Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli aircraft bombed two houses, massively destroying them.

Intense Israeli airstrikes targeted several civilians in Beit Lahia, wounding dozens, who were transferred to Kamal Adwan and the Indonesian hospitals in the north for medical treatment.

The occupation army continued to besiege Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals for the eighth day in a row in the city of Khan Yunis, in the south, amid intensifiednbsp;air strikes and artillery shelling of the eastern and western areas of the city.–WAFA

