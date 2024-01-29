Mon. Jan 29th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Islamic Resistance targets enemy’s Yarin, Birket Richa sites

    By

    Jan 29, 2024 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The following statement was issued by Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Monday:nbsp;

    quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Hadab Yarin site with Burkan missiles at 12:20 am on Sunday, January 29, 2024, inflicting direct damage.quot;

    Additionally, the quot;Islamic Resistancequot; in Lebanon issued a second statement:

    quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Birket Richa site with Burkan missiles at 12:20 am on Sunday, January 29, 2024, inflicting direct damage.quot;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    SOUL OF SPORT: Reading Women stage a dramatic last-gasp comeback to rescue a point against Lewes Women in the relegation showdown at Dripping Pan, with ANDY HOOPER on hand to capture the action.

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    Anthony Albanese tries to ‘laugh away’ boos at Australian Open

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    There may be little to recover in the $300 billion Evergrande debt saga

    Jan 29, 2024

    You missed

    News

    SOUL OF SPORT: Reading Women stage a dramatic last-gasp comeback to rescue a point against Lewes Women in the relegation showdown at Dripping Pan, with ANDY HOOPER on hand to capture the action.

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    Anthony Albanese tries to ‘laugh away’ boos at Australian Open

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    There may be little to recover in the $300 billion Evergrande debt saga

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    Japan’s SLIM ‘Sniper’ starts investigating the moon

    Jan 29, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy