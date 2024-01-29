Islamic Resistance targets enemy’s Yarin, Birket Richa sites

NNA – The following statement was issued by Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Monday:nbsp;

quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Hadab Yarin site with Burkan missiles at 12:20 am on Sunday, January 29, 2024, inflicting direct damage.quot;

Additionally, the quot;Islamic Resistancequot; in Lebanon issued a second statement:

quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Birket Richa site with Burkan missiles at 12:20 am on Sunday, January 29, 2024, inflicting direct damage.quot;

