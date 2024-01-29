Anthony Albanese tries to ‘laugh away’ boos at Australian Open

Sky News presenter Andrew Bolt says Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tried to ‘laugh’ at the boos he received at the Australian Open. “Don’t fall for Anthony Albanese’s comment that the boos he got last night when he had his way again at the Australian Open were just the traditional boos that prime ministers always get,” Bolt said. “Last year the crowd at the Australian Open even cheered him on. “But last night, just a year later, the crowd gave the Albanians the biggest boos I have ever heard for a Prime Minister since the days of Malcolm Fraser. “Albanians tried to laugh it off today.”

