SOUL OF SPORT: Reading Women stage a dramatic last-gasp comeback to rescue a point against Lewes Women in the relegation showdown at Dripping Pan, with ANDY HOOPER on hand to capture the action.

Reading Women fight back to rescue dramatic late point against Lewes Women at Dripping Pan

Bethan Roberts halved the lead in the 83rd minute before Charlie Wellings equalized in stoppage time.

Luckily, our man ANDY HOOPER was on the field to capture the excitement, spills and goals.

Welcome back to the Soul of Sports. For the latest episode of the series, ANDY HOOPER traveled to Dripping Pan to watch Reading Women’s dramatic draw with Lewes Women.

With both teams entering the clash embroiled in the relegation fight from the Women’s Championship, the stakes were high, and the match certainly did not disappoint.

Reading found themselves trailing by two goals in the first 30 minutes at Sussex but responded brilliantly after the break to rescue a last-gasp point.

Bethan Roberts took advantage of the visitors’ pressure to halve the deficit with seven minutes left in normal time, before Charlie Wellings forced a share of the spoils in the fifth minute of added time.

Our videographer captured the action using Nikon Z8 and Z9 cameras with 24-70mm and 70-200mm lenses…

Supporters of all ages flocked to the Dripping Pan to watch Lewes Women’s crucial clash against Reading Women

Many young fans were on the field and were having fun with their video game consoles while the game was taking place on the field.

Those present at the stadium were treated to several spectacular views of the field, including between two beach huts at one end.

The stadium, located within Sussex, hosted a sensational six-point relegation match as the sun beat down on the sky.

The fans generated a stir inside the stands as color was injected into the action through multiple black and red scarves.

One dog was dressed in a Reading home shirt and stood on its hind legs, much to the amusement of several spectators.

Both groups of players emerged in an excellent atmosphere before four goals were shared in the end-to-end clash of the championship.

Reading, who were relegated from the top flight last season, come down to the pitch to warm up

One of the beach huts on the grounds provided an elevated view of the proceedings, one of the best vantage points on the grounds.

Beach huts dotted around the ground provided hospitality to fans, including teas and coffees.

The usual raffle was held, run by the Lewes FC supporters club and a grand prize of £25 was offered to the lucky winner.

Lewes players relaxing in their cars before the game (pictured left to right: Hannah Godfrey, Lois Roche and Hollie Holding)

Countless fans were located at field level while a select few chose the most comfortable environment of the cabins.