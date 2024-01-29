Security update: Israeli artillery shelling targets multiple areas in southern Lebanon

NNA – In a renewed escalation of tensions, Israeli artillery shelling on Monday targeted various locations in southern Lebanon.nbsp;

The hostile bombardment has struck the vicinity of the Ras al-Naqoura area, as well as the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Ayta al-Shaab.

Our reporter also indicated that the artillery fire from Israeli forces also aimed at the outskirts of Dhaira and Aalma al-Shaab, intensifying concerns over the security situation in the region. Additionally, the town of Rmeish in the central sector bore the brunt of adversarial artillery shelling, further heightening anxieties among local residents.

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.