Bou Habib briefs Mikati on New York meetings: Lebanon rejects war, stands firm on resolution 1701

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday met at the Grand Serail with Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, discussing the outcomes of the ministerial-level meeting held by the United Nations Security Council in New York regarding the current situation in the Middle East.

The Foreign Minister briefed Prime Minister Mikati on the meetings and encounters he held, notably with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and the reactions following the speech delivered.

quot;I conveyed to the attendees that there is a historic opportunity for sustainable calm along the southern borders of Lebanon. Lebanon does not seek war, nor has it ever sought it,rdquo; Bou Habib said.nbsp;

He emphasized that quot;Lebanon#39;s vision for achieving security and sustainable stability in southern Lebanon relies on the comprehensive and full implementation of Resolution 1701, within a comprehensive framework with clear and declared international guarantees.quot;

