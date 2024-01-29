Kyrsten Sinema Loves to Fly Private—on the Taxpayer’s Dime

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

It’s hardly a secret that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) likes to fly private. It was just last April when it came out that Sinema’s campaign had spent nearly $70,000 on charter flights over the last four years.

What hasn’t been reported, however, is Sinema’s penchant for using a very different source of funding to fly private: taxpayers.

Since 2020, Sinema has spent roughly $210,000 of her U.S. Senate office budget on private charter flights for herself and her staff, according to publicly available records—a high sum on an expense most lawmakers rarely, if ever, make.

