While Jannik Sinner won $3.15 million at the Australian Open, Bernard Tomic’s photo shows tennis star’s sad demise

Bernard Tomic won a tournament in India on Sunday

He collected $5,400 for his win

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner took home $3.15 million

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Tennis fans were glued to their television screens during a riveting Australian Open final on Sunday, but as Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev battled it out in Melbourne, Bernard Tomic played in the shadows.

Sinner, 22, triumphed for the ages in a grand slam final, fighting back from two sets down to beat his Russian rival and win his first major.

The Italian earned a whopping $3.15 million from his victory at Rod Laver Arena, sending a strong message to the youngster that he will be here for years to come.

But almost 9,000km away in Chennai, former Australian sensation Tomic quietly went about his business and won the ITF M25 Chennai tournament.

The 31-year-old was the number 1 in the competition and won his final in straight sets against Indian Sasi Kumar Mukund 6-4, 7-6.

Bernard Tomic won a small tournament in India during the final of the Australian Open

New Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner took home a huge $3.15 million

According to Channel Seven, Tomic won $5,400, plus about $100 for his first-round doubles defeat.

It means his earnings for the tournament would have just about covered his flight and hotel costs.

For context, Tomic would have received $120,000 if he was knocked out in the first round of the men’s singles at the Australian Open.

Tennis Australia – who govern the competition – has a strained relationship with Tomic and he was overlooked for a wildcard entry into the tournament.

Australian Open boss Craig Tiley said Tomic did not deserve a place in the competition.

“It’s not so much about the relationship, it’s about whether they deserve it,” Tiley said.

“The things we take into account – the shape of the player coming in. There is an age factor in some cases. Do you want to give a younger player the opportunity versus someone who has been the journeyman for a while?”

Tomic, who was ranked No. 17, took home just over $5,000

Tomic is currently ranked 290th in the world, but was once ranked 17th.

A reflective Tomic recently said, “Everyone has a different journey.

‘You can’t control fate. You learn to respect life and the little things.

‘If I did the right things at 20 and 24, I wasn’t very professional. I worked really hard, but if I had done a few things right, who knows.’