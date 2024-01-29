The former Disney child star who appeared in popular 2001 TV shows and series such as Frasier and Buffy the Vampire Slayer looks unrecognizable in new snaps.

He found fame when he landed a recurring role alongside Shia LaBeouf in a Disney Channel original series in 2001.

The actor, now 33, landed roles on popular TV shows like Married… with Children, The Amanda Show and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, all before he was 10.

He also starred in well-known series such as Frasier, ER, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and That’s So Raven.

Can you guess who this former Disney Channel star is?

It’s Steven Anthony Lawrence from Even Stevens!

Lawrence played Bernard ‘Beans’ Aranguren, the Stevens’ extremely annoying neighbor, who arrives at their house uninvited, makes himself at home, and refuses to leave.

Bernard’s love of bacon was a recurring theme in the comedy and in one episode, titled Little Mr. Sacktown, his character even visits a bacon shack.

Lawrence starred in a total of 22 episodes.

His character eventually became a sidekick to Louis, played by LaBeouf, and Twitty’s plans, and usually betrayed them. AJ Trauth played Twitty.

Lawrence also starred in The Even Stevens Movie before leaving the series in 2003.

Later that year he enjoyed a role in the Steve Martin film Cheaper by the Dozen.

He then appeared in several other films, including Rebound in 2005, Bratz in 2007, and Archie’s Final Project in 2009.

Lawrence’s last film appearance was in Holly, Jingles and Clyde 3D, in 2013. She played Jingles.

Steven Anthony Lawrence played the role of Bernard ‘Beans’ Aranguren in Even Stevens

The Disney series aired from 2001 to 2003 and also starred Donna Pescow, Tom Virtue, Shia LaBeouf, Christy Carlson Romano and Nick Spano.

Lawrence is quite active on social media and sometimes posts selfies on Instagram.

Lawrence has also appeared in several television commercials.

In 2011, he played a pink elf in the T-Mobile Christmas ad, and in 2012, he wore a dog costume for an Old Spice commercial.

The actor is quite active on social media and posts regularly on Instagram, where he has 4,874 followers.

He also hosted a podcast with his former Even Stevens co-stars Christy Carlson Romano, who played Ren Stevens, and Nick Spano, who played Donnie Stevens, for several months last year.

The trio reunited for the first time in years to revisit the crazy world of Even Stevens every Thursday, where they would rewatch an episode of the show, share behind-the-scenes stories as well as inside jokes, and reminisce about their time. in the set.

They also talked about their lives since being on the show and the impact Even Stevens has had on them.

In a July 2023 episode, Lawrence confessed that he almost “went to Disney jail” when he was younger because he and his girlfriend at the time were “getting a little hot and frisky” while on the Haunted Mansion attraction.

Most recently, Lawrence has been showing off her teeth on Instagram after a visit to Dr. Jonathan Gabai in Beverly Hills, where she got a “new smile.”

Lawrence starred in a total of 22 episodes of Even Stevens and also appeared in The Even Stevens Movie.

Lawrence recently showed off her new teeth when she posted a photo posing alongside Dr. Jonathan Gabai.

Posting a photo of himself between Dr Gabai and a member of his team, Lawrence wrote: ‘Operation complete! I can’t thank @drjonathangabai and his entire staff enough for my new smile! Call this guy today and invest in yourself!’

In a 2021 interview with Vice, Lawrence opened up about why she was missing a tooth before investing in her dazzling new smile.

“I was tending to a friend’s big fish. I was right next to this thing that said, ‘Here, fishy, ​​fishy, ​​fishy,’ and this stupid thing splashed me and startled me, and I kept going toward it.” [tank] and I broke my damn tooth,” he explained. “It’s extremely embarrassing.”

In the past, Lawrence has also spoken about his addiction to drugs and alcohol. He has been sober since 2019.

He also speaks at high schools warning students about the dangers of substance abuse.