Kuwaiti Parliament calls for emergency session to discuss violations in Gaza

NNA – The majority of members of the Kuwaiti National Assembly (Parliament) on Monday urged the country#39;s government to request the convening of an emergency session of the United Nations Human Rights Council to discuss violations in the Gaza Strip, as Kuwait is a member of the council.

According to a statement obtained by Reuters, 36 MPs out of the 50-member parliament called on the government, represented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to request the Human Rights Council to quot;establish an international investigation committee into the crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against humanityquot; in Gaza.–Reutersnbsp;

